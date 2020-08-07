Six Die In Manjo Road Accident

Six people have died and several others injured in a road accident which occurred Thursday, August 6th at about 3:00 AM, at a place called Nlohé in Manjo Subdivision, Moungo Division of the Littoral region.

Sources say a 70 seater Inter-urban transport bus that left Douala, heading to the West region crashed behind an oil tanker stationed along the road due to a tire puncture it suffered, without any danger sign put to indicate there is a breakdown vehicle ahead.









The driver of the bus who decided to crash behind the tanker that was transporting palm oil did so to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming bus from the West region. The violent crash resulted in spillage of palm oil from the tanker.

Locals stormed the accident scene with containers, fetching the spilt oil on the tare, mud and bush for possible home consumption and other unknown purposes, irrespective of the sanitary condition.

However, security elements and the rescue soldiers were present on the scene to take care of the situation and re-establish circulation paralysed.