U.N Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Nguetchewe-Far North Region.

4 hours ago
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned in strong terms the Boko Haram attack on Cameroonian civilians in Nguetchewe in the Far North region on August 2nd 2020 which led to the death of 17 persons and 14 others severely injured, according to far north Governor.

In a statement published on its site on August 3rd, the U.N condemned this attack that also saw the abduction of many persons especially women, children and displaced people who had escaped hostilities of the terrorist sect in Nigeria.

The U.N adds that international rights relative to human rights and international human rights must be fully respected.

The U.N pleads that civilians in Cameroon and Tchad be protected.

To the deputy spokesperson of the U.N Secretary-General, those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable.

