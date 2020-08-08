Breaking StoriesFront page

Separatist Fighters Kill Pastor For Challenging Them

18 hours ago
243 Less than a minute

Ambazonia fighters in Batibo, Northwest region have killed a Bible Translator, collaborator of WFP and Pastor of the Apostolic Church, Tanjoh Christopher.

He was shot on the leg on Thursday, August 6, 2020, by Separatist fighters after he allegedly sent an audio to one of the “generals” questioning why they had to force locals to contribute money for them.

The man of God bled to death after losing much blood before he could be taken to the hospital.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Six Die In Manjo Road Accident

Six Die In Manjo Road Accident

2 days ago
Photo of U.N Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Nguetchewe-Far North Region.

U.N Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Nguetchewe-Far North Region.

2 days ago
Photo of Lawyers Condemn Death Of Chained Anglophone Detainee

Lawyers Condemn Death Of Chained Anglophone Detainee

2 days ago
Photo of Spotlight: Vitalis Manjong, The Medical Tourism, Textile And Equipment Expert In Turkey

Spotlight: Vitalis Manjong, The Medical Tourism, Textile And Equipment Expert In Turkey

6 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close