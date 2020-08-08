Separatist Fighters Kill Pastor For Challenging Them

Ambazonia fighters in Batibo, Northwest region have killed a Bible Translator, collaborator of WFP and Pastor of the Apostolic Church, Tanjoh Christopher.

He was shot on the leg on Thursday, August 6, 2020, by Separatist fighters after he allegedly sent an audio to one of the “generals” questioning why they had to force locals to contribute money for them.

The man of God bled to death after losing much blood before he could be taken to the hospital.