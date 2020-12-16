October Marked By Most Bloody Attacks On Education-OCHA

In its monthly report published on its website December 14, 2020, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Cameroon says is has counted nearly 700 incidents including Gender-based Violence in the month of October 2020 in Anglophone Cameroon.

For the month of October 2020 alone, OCHA-Cameroon has counted 669 incidents in the North-West and South-West regions as a result of the four years old Anglophone crisis. The body specifies that “October has been marked by the most violent and bloody attacks on education since the start of the crisis in 2016”.

According to the said report, the most dangerous areas are the Bui, Boyo and Mezam Divisions in the North-West region and Meme, and Fako in the South-West region.

The UN body also noted that “major incidents were recorded in the divisions of Boyo, Bui and Mezam in the Northwest region, in Meme, and Fako divisions in the South West region, with the Kumba school massacre on October 24 being the deadliest and most violent attack. According to the OCHA document, on October 23, the day before the Kumba school massacre, 15 students from the Progressive Comprehensive High School in Bamenda were reportedly abducted on their way home from school, by non-state armed group.

It included in its data, share of grievances of the defense forces to include;- the forced transport of children to public schools in military vans, – the occupation of non-operational school facilities and the closure of informal or community schools in favour of public schools.

Such incidents OCHA stressed have been reported in the divisions of Ngo-Ketunjia, Bui and Donga Mantung, all located in the North-West region” of Cameroon.CNA