West Region: Military Personnel, Administrators, Told To Prepare For Collateral Consequences Of Armed Conflict In NWSW

The military court of Bafoussam wants a more efficient and modernised military justice.

This was revealed on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 during a workshop to evaluate and reinforce the capacities of personnel in the Ministry of Defense at the Kamkop military base in Bafoussam.

Governor of the West region, Awa Fonka Augustine presided over the event.



Participants during event

Participants ( military magistrates, government commissioners) were called upon to review their ways of collaborating in order to fight against new forms of crimes and the collateral consequences of the crisis in the English speaking regions of Cameroon, given that these regions are close to the West region.



The participants were also drilled on the ethical and deontological aspects of their jobs, the application of equal justice stressing on the importance of lawyers in the military system of justice.

This workshop according to participants is expected to answer the needs of quality military justice rendered in the West region of Cameroon.