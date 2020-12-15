Opinion: DWB Suspension In Northwest Region, An Administrative Failure

By Suspending Doctors Without Borders In The Midst of Armed Conflict, Northwest Governor, Just Signed The Dead Warrant Of Citizens.

Since the prominent International NGO, Doctors Without Borders, came to the northwest region, their activities have helped alleviate the sufferings of the population especially in emergency cases where civilians, soldiers, armed separatists are shot at the battlefield or stray bullets and need medical care. Because Doctors Without Borders treat everyone regardless, the persons’ position or affiliation.

If the Government thinks that the suspension of Doctors Without Borders in the northwest will keep wounded Separatists away from being treated, then he is making a huge mistake because majority of those benefiting from the services are the same population the Governor claims to govern.

THIS IS WHAT NORTHWEST CITIZENS WILL BE MISSING

Surgery and surgical interventions are free of charge to everyone operated by Doctors Without Borders

They provided the population with free ambulance services, 24/24 for emergency cases that needed to be taken to the hospital.

Victims of rape and assault are properly taken care of by the DWB team in the northwest region.

WHAT ALTERNATIVE DID THE GOVERNOR PROVIDE?

How the population transport their patients to the hospital at 1am or even 11pm or even 3am with the insecurities in Bamenda?

How do they get their friends, neighbours and family members are shot, as stray bullets have become the order of the day?

They are many IDPs in Bamenda, how does the government expect them to pay surgical interventions, (which could be done for free by MSF), especially now that they have little or no money to even provide their families with 3 square meals?

PREPARE FOR THE WORST?

With the worsening situation in town, people had a glimmer of hope, for the fact that DWB| MSF was around to remedy or intervene in their lives in moments of trauma but now, must or should they do?

Just like some SDOs have launched witch-hunting on private schools, the Governor’s suspension of Doctor Without Borders, has an underlying grief of WHY ARE THEY WORKING WITH PRIVATE INSTITUTIONS, when our spies in state institutions could quickly tell us the arrival of a wounded Ambazonia fighter.

DOES THE GOVERNOR HAS A HUMAN OR A STONE HEART?