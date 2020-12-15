Artists Demand End Of Armed Conflict In NWSW During Balafon Music Award

The request was championed by Dynsatie le Tigre a french speaking artist who is part of a group in Yaounde, that recently clamoured for peace to return in the Northwest and Southwest regions. The co-founder of the group MAC, Mouvement des Artistes au Cameroun, addressed a plea to the governor of the Littoral region during the 8th edition of the Balafon Music Award.

The ceremony which took place in Douala, was presided by, Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua who handed the trophy of female and male artists of the year to KO-C and Kameni, respectively. Both received an extra prize; a piece of land at Lendi in the Douala 5 subdivision.







Dynasty Le Tigre receiving a trophy from Governor Ivaha

Over twenty artists were nominated in ten categories. Tzy Panchak and his crew won best collaboration, Locko grabbed three trophies with Album of the year, male voice and video clip of 2020.

Upcoming artist Darina Victory had three trophies as well; female revelation, song of the year and female voice of the year.

Les médecins de Medlin won in the category of male revelation of the year.



The Balafon Music Award is a yearly event organised by Radio Balafon to honour Cameroonian artists.