French MP Questions France’s Suspicious Silence In Cameroon’s Armed Conflict

French MP, Sebastien Nadot is shocked that members of the UN Security Council commented on the ongoing armed conflict in southern Cameroons but France chose not to say a word on it, instead, Emmanuel Macron’s country spoke of DR Congo, CAR and the Gulf of Guinea. France representative on December 9 “Called for renewed vigilance towards the activities of armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Central African Republic, as well as against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. Turning to food insecurity, which is worsening, he stressed that human rights must be respected.”

Other countries like the UK, Belgium, Tunisia, Germany discussed the Cameroon armed conflict with Germany supporting the Swiss-led process while the UK is concerned about the humanitarian situation.

Belgium’s envoy said, “His country is worried by the situation in Cameroon. He welcomes the fact that some progress has been made in the north-west and south-west, but the boycott of local elections on 6 December is striking. Belgium urges all parties to support the call of the Secretary-General and the African Union for a comprehensive ceasefire. To this end, he is concerned by the negative impact of the conflict on women and children. There have been numerous cases of recruitment, murders, grievous bodily harm and abductions, as well as attacks against schools and hospitals and the refusal to grant access to humanitarian aid. He expressed concern in the spike of the number of attacks and abductions of humanitarian workers and members of the clergy. Protection of United Nations staff and all humanitarian actors must be guaranteed.”

Terrorist Threats in Central Africa Must Be Addressed through Greater Cooperation, Regional Strategy for Stabilization, Mission Head Tells Security Council | Meetings Coverage and Press Releases

“ALL Security Council delegations are alarmed by the situation in West #Africa and #Sahel EXCEPT #France, which notes «some difficulties» without a word for #SouthernCameroon, Guinea or #IvoryCoast Is that the universal message of PR #Macron‘s country?” MP Nadot wondered.

Once a colonial master, France has maintained a grip on her former colonies especially taking part in politico-economic decisions of what is now known as Francophone Africa.