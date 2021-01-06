NW region: Communication Delegate, Five Soldiers Killed In IED Attack

The Divisional Delegate of Communication for Momo Division, North West region, BECKY JEME IYABO, has died after their vehicle was attacked by Separatists around Njikwa.

Five soldiers are said to have also died in the attack. The SDOs convoy was returning from Ngie and Njikwa after installing Divisional Officers in their areas of command.

The convoy is said to have been ambushed with IEDs, according to information, first published by local journalists in Bamenda.

No Separatist group has claimed responsibility.