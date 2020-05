MINSANTE To Work With Archbishop On Possible COVID-19 Cure

The Minister of Public Health. Dr. Manaouda Malachie, has dispatched a team of health professionals to Douala. Their mission is to assist Archbishop Samuel Kleda with the production of more of his cure to the symptoms of Corona Virus.

So far, the Man of God has not mentioned how he made the cure but it’s certain the concoction comprises different plants.

Reports from Douala have it that the concoction has cured many with symptoms of COVID-19.

The Minister also tweeted that Cameroon will be inquiring from Madagascar on their new discovery of COVID-19 cure.