Barrister Agbor Felix Calls On Cameroon Gov’t To Address COVID-19 Cases In Prisons

1 week ago
The founder of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa expressed concerns on the fate of prisoners amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and called on the government to react fast.

There is urgent need for the Government of Cameroon to address the issue of COVID-19 in the Prisons. Many of the detainees in Kondengui Central Prison in Yaounde in particular are suffering from the disease. One of the detainees; Pastor Fritz Tarkang detained in connection with the Anglophone Crisis is currently hospitalized at Hôpital presbytérienne Djoungolo

