Front pagePolitics

What Is Cooking At Kondengui?

5 hours ago
219 Less than a minute

Ambazonia leader, Sisiku Ayuktabe and three others, taken out of the Kondengui Principal Prison at 4pm, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, to an unknown destination. Meanwhile coffin revolution leader Mancho Bibixy, Tsi Conrad and Penn Terence, Ngome Richard and ‘Bush Hunter’ were taken out of the Central Prison. They only returned after spending 7 hours out of prison.

It is not clear why the leaders were taken out of Kondengui but past events have proven that they are taken out to discuss with government emissaries on a possible solution to the crisis.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Cameroon Working Towards COVID-19 Cure

Cameroon Working Towards COVID-19 Cure

4 hours ago
Photo of Third Bomblast In Two Weeks

Third Bomblast In Two Weeks

4 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: Biya To Wait Longer Before AFCON Host

COVID-19: Biya To Wait Longer Before AFCON Host

3 days ago
Photo of Hon. Osih Wants Gov’t To Ban EU Expatriates From Entering Cameroon

Hon. Osih Wants Gov’t To Ban EU Expatriates From Entering Cameroon

4 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close