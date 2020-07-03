What Is Cooking At Kondengui?

Ambazonia leader, Sisiku Ayuktabe and three others, taken out of the Kondengui Principal Prison at 4pm, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, to an unknown destination. Meanwhile coffin revolution leader Mancho Bibixy, Tsi Conrad and Penn Terence, Ngome Richard and ‘Bush Hunter’ were taken out of the Central Prison. They only returned after spending 7 hours out of prison.

It is not clear why the leaders were taken out of Kondengui but past events have proven that they are taken out to discuss with government emissaries on a possible solution to the crisis.