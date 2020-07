Confusion and panic gripped the people of Rond Point Damase in Yaoundé following an explosion on Thursday night, July 2, 2020. Secondary sources say it was an Improvised Explosive Device that was planted in a pressure pot.

“I saw dark smoke in the air on my way home”, a City dweller told CNA on phone.

Damase is an Anglophone populated area in Yaoundé. Previous attacks that took place in Emana and Etoudi areas were claimed by Separatists.