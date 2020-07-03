Front pageHealth

Cameroon Working Towards COVID-19 Cure

According to the Ministry of Scientific Research, Cameroonian researchers are currently conducting studies on 100 medicinal plants likely to be used in the production of medicines against the disease.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, in a press release published after the inter-ministerial meeting to assess and monitor the government’s Covid-19 response plan.

The Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation on her part announced that the studies already carried out have identified a hundred medicinal plants likely to be used in the production of COVID19 drugs. These studies are in the process of being deepened, in order to assess in particular the active principles and the toxicity of the therapeutic solutions envisaged.

