COVID-19: Biya To Wait Longer Before AFCON Host

Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya will have to wait until January 2022 before presiding as host President of the the African Cup of Nations. CAF Executive Committee members have decided to postpone the tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAF’s executive committee also confirmed that African Nations Championship has been moved to next year, while the CAF Champions League semi-final fixtures will now just be one match instead of two-legged ties, and the same goes for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Cameroon was stripped from hosting the 2019 AFCON for poor preparation.

The postponement of the 2021 AFCON means that the 5 times champions will have to exercise more patience.