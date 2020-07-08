UNDP Explains Importance Of Recovery Program In NWSW Regions

The United Nations Development Program, UNDP, says recovery assistance and humanitarian actions are distinct but complementary and will be operating simultaneously in the Anglophone regions.

The UN organ will be very instrumental in the implementation of the Recovery Plan according to its four (4) key principles of engagement;

Independence,

People-Centered,

Needs-based and,

Local ownership.

The importance of the recovery programme according to the UNDP can not be over emphasized.

It’s beneficial to the population and will lay emphasis on the socio-economic aspects to make recovery a community centred process, with the participation of all stakeholders.