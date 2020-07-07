Society

Cameroon: Humanitarian NGOs Urge Warring Actors To Ease Humanitarian Access In NWSW

3 days ago
649 Less than a minute

A group of international Non-Governmental Organisations, NGO, have appealed on Separatists and Government forces in the northwest and southwest regions to relax their grip on major areas, so as to ease humanitarian access to more than 700, 000 people in dire need.


The NGOs have maintained that their activities are based on humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.

“We do call on all parties and stakeholders to maintain and facilitate swiftly our access to all affected population across these regions in order to save civilian lives and recall that humanitarian staff and personnel must be protected in all circumstances in accordance with international humanitarian law”, they stressed.

This comes weeks after the UN Coordinator in Cameroon, Allegra sounded an alarm on continuous attacks on humanitarian actors by both parties. She said ghost towns and roadblocks were recurrent among the Ambazonia separatists while government forces withheld humanitarian kits for days delaying delivery.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Buea Taxi Drivers Block Road As Police Slap Colleague

Buea Taxi Drivers Block Road As Police Slap Colleague

2 days ago
Photo of UNDP Explains Importance Of Recovery Program In NWSW Regions

UNDP Explains Importance Of Recovery Program In NWSW Regions

2 days ago
Photo of OEAS Declares NIAC In Southern Cameroons

OEAS Declares NIAC In Southern Cameroons

4 days ago
Photo of Third Bomblast In Two Weeks

Third Bomblast In Two Weeks

1 week ago
Back to top button
Close
Close