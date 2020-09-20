Soldiers Kill Two Civilians In Bafut

The restive subdivision of Bafut in the northwest region was at the centre of wailing and agony as Government forces opened fire at close range, killing two civilians on Sunday September 20, 2020.

” The victims, Ogum Valentine and Abok, were shot by military this morning at Anabam- Obang Bafut subdivision towards Wum road for no crime committed. Our youths are dying every day for crimes they have not committed.” A witness laments.

CNA gathered that some Ambazonia Separatists fighters were conducting control on bikes but an informant from the bikers hinted the military who camped at the Menchum bridge at mile 37 Agulli. They were dressed in mufti and used civilian bikes. When they arrived at the area, the fighters were not around; frustrated and angry, they shot the two young men.