Court Upholds Life Sentence Of Ambazonia Leaders, Lawyers Say Judgement Is Scandalous

The defense team of Ambazonia Separatist leaders, have said the Yaounde appeal Court has said that the judgement to uphold the life jail sentence of their clients is the most scandalous decision in legal history. They accused the judge Mindjimba Mindjimba spoke only in French and for blocking access by Defense Counsel to their clients.





On Thursday, September 17, 2020, the military court upheld the life jail sentence of the jailed leaders commonly known as Nera 10 leaders. Several other appeals from some Ambazonian detainees were rejected.

This means that only a Presidential decree can set the leaders free. Sisiku Julius Ayuktabe and others have maintained that they are not Cameroonians but citizens of former Southern Cameroons, now prefered Ambazonia by the Separatists.