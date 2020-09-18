Five Civil Society Organisations, Shut Door To Kamto’s Protest

Some reputable human rights and civil society organisations, including Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, CHDRA and Network for Human Rights in Central Africa, REDHAC, have said they are ready to engage in political discourse that see positive changes in the country’s electoral system but will not take part in political protest to oust President Paul Biya.





The peaceful resolution of the anglophone crisis and the initiative of national reconciliation was also paramount in the response sent to Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

The Civil Society understands the stakes but says political parties are best placed to take part in Kamto’s march.