Four Cameroon Soldiers Get 10 Years Jail Terms For Killing Children And Women

The Four soldiers were found guilty of killing two women and two children in Zeleved, Far North region in 2018.

The Yaounde Military Court on Monday September 21, 2020 sentenced them to 10 years.

Judges at the Court also slammed a two-year jail term to another soldier. At the start of the case some Eight months ago, the accused soldiers were seven in number but two were found not guilty and acquitted.

Government officials had said the said video that was circulated on Social Media, was from Mali. It took international media investigation to locate the place and time of event before Cameroon Government accepted that her soldiers did it.

