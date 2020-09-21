CRM Legal Counsel Cautions Biya Regime Against Repression On Protesters

A law Firm representing the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM party and its national president Professor MAURICE KAMTO has threatened to drag any government official linked with human rights violation.

In an open letter addressed to the president of the republic PAUL BIYA, the AMSTERDAM and PARTNERS law firm stated categorically that they are ready to defend professor KAMTO and other militants of the party to the latter if anything happens to them during the plan September 22, 2020 march pass.