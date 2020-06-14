Seven Academy CEO Wins 2019 GP Outstanding Woman In Tech Award

The CEO of Seven Academy,https://sevenadvancedacademy.com/ a first-class IT training institution located in Bali, Douala, Estelle Yomba has received the Guardian Post award of the outstanding woman in Technology of the year 2019 for her role in promoting Digital Transformation in Cameroon and Africa through Seven Academy, Seven GPS and Sunshine Africa Education, on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Yaounde.

This prestigious award is organised annually by the lone English daily in Cameroon, The Guardian Post Newspaper. The award took place under the auspices of Prime minister head of government who was represented.

George Munang, right, receiving Award for his Founder, Estelle Yomba

Originally programmed to take place at the Yaounde city hall, the high profile ceremony was reorganized to a low key on restricted invitation at the Gaurdian post head office due to COVID-19

The CEO who is in San Francisco, USA, was represented by the Director of Communications, George Munang.





Prime Minister Joseph Dion Gute took the man of the year award for promoting peace and piloting the Grand national dialogue, Hon Awudou Mbaya Cyprian for standing out to speak for the rights of Anglophones and even refusing to run for parliamentary elections, Judith Achidi DG of Camtel for woman of the year, the Minister of public works and minister of finance Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, Louis-Paul Motazé for their outstanding role in the fight against corruption and implementation of public contracts and many other winners.