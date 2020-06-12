Eleven Die In Mbokam Military Attack

At least 11 persons have been killed as government forces attacked the Mbokam village in Jakiri subdivision, Bui division in the northwest region, CNA has gathered. A local said the soldiers came around 5 am early Friday, June 12, 2020, and attacked the Fonkiyin quarter in the agrarian community of Mbokam killing at least 5 civilians and 6 Ambazonia fighters. Patricia Ngola, Gaston, Ndam Njoya, Theodore and his cousin, who were selling locally made fuel called funge h, are the civilians murdered. The soldiers had taken a former fighter as their guide.







“The military entered the village and started shooting at around 5:40 Am, and ended around 11:20 Am. Everyone in the village is in shock and in pains. Many are still in the bushes. That number of 11, may still increase because till now the whereabouts of some people can not be determined. People don’t know where to start from with the burial. They also burned three houses, two belonging to one elder and one to one of the guys shot.

One man that the military picked at gunpoint to be moving with them who knows Abit of French is saying that they left a message that they will still be back.” an infoprmant told CNA

Most of the fighters killed were in bushes of Fonkiyin where they were ambushed and guns taken away.