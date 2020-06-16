Kah Walla Beats Atanga Nji

The National President of the Cameroon People’s Party, CPP, Edith Kah Walla has won a case pitting the party and the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji. The Administrative Court in Yaounde on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, nullified a July 20, 2018 decision taken by the Interior Minister to self-appoint leaders of the CPP. This political dose injected into Paul Atanga Nji has been described by the party as a major victory.

Court’s decision

Release from CPP reads:

Dear members of the Cameroon People’s Party

Dear comrades of Stand Up For Cameroon

It is our pleasure to inform you that the CPP has won a tremendous battle today!

The Administrative Court of the Center Region has nullified the decision of Mr. Atanga Nji of 20 July 2018 where he illegally involved himself in the affairs of the CPP and nominated different persons as leaders of the CPP.

The court has ruled today that this act is null and void as concerns the CPP.

We, the CPP have beaten Mr. Atanga Nji in court today!

We therefore continue as we have throughout, exercising our duties as leaders of the CPP.

Step-by-step we are moving towards Political Transition. Even a Biya Regime court recognized our legitimacy today in court.

While waiting for the official notification, attached is the notification from our legal counsel, Maître Meli!