President Paul Biya effects changes in the top brass of military

Amongst the newly appointed Army Generals is Brigadier General Nka Valere, former commander of the 5th inter military region which covers the West and crisis hit North West region of Cameroon. A native of Nkolbogo in the Centre region of Cameroon, Nka Valere became popular for saying that separatist fighters in his region of command had been brought to order and reduced to almost nothing. Strangely though, it is under his very reign in the region that several military pesonnel including officers were brutally murdered by these same separatist fighters with Mbashie Clement popularly known as “No Pity” being the army’s most dreaded enemy in the region.

Nka Valere is also known for his operation “Keep Bamenda Clean” which saw the deaths of several separatist leaders but also unfortunately and according to several human rights reports, deaths of innocent civilians with the Ngarbuh massacre of February 2020 being the most appalling. Before moving to Bamenda, he commanded soldiers in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency from January 2017-June 2017 following the death of General Jacob Kodji in a helicopter crash. Brigadier General Nka Valere was later moved to the 5th military region in August 2015. As from July 14, 2022, he has been made commander of the International War College by a presidential decree. He will therefore be the leader of a group of officers trained to come up with the best war tactics. This can be considered a promotion and reward from government after a job they judged satisfactory in the West and North West regions.



In this same presidential decree, Brigadier General Divine Nnoko Ekongwesse has been put at the head of the second gendarmerie region which covers the Littoral region of Cameroon. The man who received a medal of the order of valour in May 2020, had been heading the 5th joint gendarmerie region which covers the West and North West region.

Other appointees of this decree include Brigadier General Toungwe Elias who will henceforth lead the first gendarmerie region which is the centre. Housseini Djibo will from lead lead the fifth gendarmerie region – North West and West- while Brigadier General Bouba Dobekreo leaves the multi-national joint task force to replace Nka Valere at the helm of the combined armed forces in the same region. In the Far North region, Colonel Tiokap Pierre Loti takes over the command of the mixed multi-national joint task force of the Lake Chad basin commission.