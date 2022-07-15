Human Interest

Fake document production gang dismantled

July 15, 2022
Less than a minute

A gang of four, three men and a woman suspected to be specialized in the falsification of documents in Yaounde have been arrested by elements of the Yaounde Central Police number one.

At the time of their arrest, they were in possession of over 30 fake stamps of different administrative units, falsified documents and electronic gadgets they allegedly used to produce fake documents.

Thierry Medou, Commissioner of the Central Police station number one, Yaounde, during presentation of the suspects called on the public to be very vigilant, and report all suspicious activities in their neighborhoods for their own safety.

This gang comes to add onto the many which had been dismantled particularly in Yaounde, Centre region.

Spread the love
July 15, 2022
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

MINDEF recommends vigilance, warns against poor waste disposal, frequent power cuts

5 hours ago

North West: Kidnapped GHS Benakuma principal regains freedom

21 hours ago

Mysterious things happening in Bamenda university community

2 days ago

Douala: Police apprehends 28-year-old lady accused of cyber criminality

2 days ago
Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!