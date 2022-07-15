Fake document production gang dismantled

A gang of four, three men and a woman suspected to be specialized in the falsification of documents in Yaounde have been arrested by elements of the Yaounde Central Police number one.

At the time of their arrest, they were in possession of over 30 fake stamps of different administrative units, falsified documents and electronic gadgets they allegedly used to produce fake documents.

Thierry Medou, Commissioner of the Central Police station number one, Yaounde, during presentation of the suspects called on the public to be very vigilant, and report all suspicious activities in their neighborhoods for their own safety.

This gang comes to add onto the many which had been dismantled particularly in Yaounde, Centre region.