Older Persons’s day: Elders say hasty life pushes youth to their graves

By Stephen TADAHA

Older persons in Babadjou Subdivision, West region, said avoiding greediness and an easy life is a major secret to a long life.

The remark was made by older persons at the Babadjou Social Center on Monday, October 2, 2023, in a ceremony as part of activities to mark the 33rd edition of the International Day of Older Persons that was commemorated on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

This remark was made after noticing that the death toll of youths has increased tremendously.

“Nature requires our children bury us but the main remark is that we are the ones burying our children. What is the problem?” Questioned the president of the Older Persons Association of Babadjou, Bakou.

According to the elders, youths today are in a haste to make money, instead of being resilient and hard working.

“The objective of our educative talk this day was to call on our peers to extend the message of hard work and resilience so that our children…they should be patient, that’s the secret to long life,” Bakou advised.

Also during the ceremony, the elders took the opportunity to reveal some major problems they face on a daily basis among which is isolation. To resolve the issue, weekly gatherings of elderly persons are organized at the social welfare, for them to meet and rejoice via discussions and lasting memories.

This 33rd edition was observed under the theme “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations”

The day of the older person is a special time to recognize the many contributions of the seniors in our community as well as acknowledge the importance of supporting their well-being and dignity.