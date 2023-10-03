Parents want sacked St. Therese Teacher to be reinstated

It all began when the teacher of Nursery 1C asked parents to voluntarily pay for extra classes for their children.

Some parents did not find this funny, hence they reported the issue. CNA also received complaints with screenshots as evidence.

The Proprietor of St. Therese sacked the said teacher after going through the evidence but some parents have said that the classes were yet to start today!

They are calling on the Proprietor to have mercy and reinstate the teacher into her functions, else, they will not send their children to school.

“That madam teaches my son and she is so cool the proprietor of St. Therese should give her job back, please. How much do they even pay the teachers, we the parents are not happy the classes are to start effectively today and she has not collected money from anyone is so aching how the man refuses to listen to the plea from the parents”

“The situation is bad and we parents of N1C have decided not to send our children to school until they bring back Madam Joyce”