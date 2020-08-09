OCHA Condemns Killing Of Relief Worker

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Cameroon has condemned the killing of a humanitarian aid worker and Clergy, Tanjoh Christopher Fon, in Batibo by gunmen suspected to be Ambazonia fighters in Momo division, northwest region. The Coordinator ad interim, Siti Batoul Oussein said she is outraged by the killing of the COMINSUD collaborator.

The aid worker for the Community Initiative for Sustainable Development was murdered on August 7, 2020, after he challenged Ambazonia “general” over harassment of the population.

OCHA Cameroon ad interim said in a statement that, “Violence against humanitarian workers is not acceptable under any circumstances. It jeopardizes access to much-needed assistance for people affected by the crisis in the northwest and southwest regions”

