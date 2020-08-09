Front pageSociety

OCHA Condemns Killing Of Relief Worker

5 hours ago
326 Less than a minute

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Cameroon has condemned the killing of a humanitarian aid worker and Clergy, Tanjoh Christopher Fon, in Batibo by gunmen suspected to be Ambazonia fighters in Momo division, northwest region. The Coordinator ad interim, Siti Batoul Oussein said she is outraged by the killing of the COMINSUD collaborator.

The aid worker for the Community Initiative for Sustainable Development was murdered on August 7, 2020, after he challenged Ambazonia “general” over harassment of the population.

OCHA Cameroon ad interim said in a statement that, “Violence against humanitarian workers is not acceptable under any circumstances. It jeopardizes access to much-needed assistance for people affected by the crisis in the northwest and southwest regions”

Also read:

Separatist Fighters Kill Pastor For Challenging Them
Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Maurice Kamto’s Survival Cameroon Team Rescues Child After Deadly Accident

Maurice Kamto’s Survival Cameroon Team Rescues Child After Deadly Accident

5 hours ago
Photo of YALI West Africa, Partners With HYSACAM, Limbe I Council To Clean Downbeach Debris

YALI West Africa, Partners With HYSACAM, Limbe I Council To Clean Downbeach Debris

11 hours ago
Photo of Separatist Fighters Kill Pastor For Challenging Them

Separatist Fighters Kill Pastor For Challenging Them

1 day ago
Photo of Six Die In Manjo Road Accident

Six Die In Manjo Road Accident

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close