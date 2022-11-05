NW Regional Assembly president, others lay ground for Liquified Petroleum Gas to solve gas scarcity

By Drusilla Mbehni

The president of the NorthWest Regional Assembly, Professor Fru Angwafo Ill, and other authorities of the region on November 4, 2022, welcomed Cameroon’s Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, in Bamenda for the laying of a foundation stone for a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling centre in Bamenda, at Bangshie-Mendankwe.

Price inflation and scarcity of domestic gas issues will be handled by the filling centre.

A Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling center is a technical facility aimed at filling and storing gas cylinders for local consumption.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas is a non-renewable resource composed of various hydrocarbon compounds, mostly made up of propane and butane which are odorless and colorless gases at room temperature, CNA gathered.

The supply of domestic gas to the Northwest region is from the West region which is about 80km apart with transportation of the gas costing about FCFA 9398 per ton. The mode of transportation is by road, where the gas cylinders are loaded at the Bafoussam depot and transported to Bamenda.

The Hydrocarbons Prices Stabilization (HPSF) has opted for the construction of the LPG filling center’s regional headquarters. This has an advantage, reducing the risk of handling gas cylinders. In addition, the Government’s policy to combat deforestation and improve the quality of life of the population would be addressed by the filling centres. Therefore, the LPG filling centre is a technical facility aimed at filling and storing gas and where empty gas cylinders are filled, sold, and returned after consumption. Gas distributors ensure gas vendors of SCTM, BoCOM, Green Oil, CAMGAZ, Stan Gaz, and AFRIGAZ of circulating them for sale and consumption.

The filling centre will also contribute to the consolidation of efforts advocated for by the head of state which is to revitalize the nation’s economy, the initiators told reporters.

The project is set to cover a land surface of 6 hectares 25A 00CA with a storage capacity of 200Metric tons.

The projected filling gas station shall include the following

-2 LPG tanks with a capacity of 50 metric tons each

– weighbridges

-control equipment

-1 carousel of 12 stations

-1 fire water tank

1 generator

1 gas filling hall

1 product and fire pumping

2 nitrogen and air compressors

1 maintenance building

1 clinic

1 engineering building

1 playground

2 security buildings.

However, Cameroon has 2 LPG Bottling plants in Maroua and Bertoua. The Northwest region of the country is counted lucky to be next for the construction of this technical unit which will solve the scarcity of domestic gas issues in this part of the country.