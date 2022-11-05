Fashion in UB matriculation: Different shades, never like before!

By Shanta Sih

It is a tradition in the university of Buea for newly admitted students to must matriculate or risk not graduating. During the matriculation ceremony, all newly admitted swear into the university promising to obey the rules and regulations of the institution by saying, ”I shall faithfully observe all the regulations which may from time to time be issued for the good order and governance of the University. I pledge to refrain from any act calculated to disrupt the activities of the University or likely bring the University into disrepute”

The matriculation this new year took place on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

The matriculation protocol in UB is simple, every student is expected to appear in a white shirt, black skirt, or trousers for men and women with a black jacket overall suit. This year’s matriculation is the first in two years after COVID-19 pushed the school administration to prefer social distancing to get students from contracting the disease.

Many had fun describing such attires on their statuses

“I woke up this morning and the kind of dressings I saw, I was speechless. Green hair, green shoe, red T-shirt, some had no inner wear and left chest open, others were dressed in different terrible wear,” startled by this, a parent Jennifer Obase wondered.

“I know it is always exciting about getting into the university for the first time, but this year was a no! I think the young men and women of this generation before university life are already so deep into terrible things.” Another observer told CNA.

“A fresh student already with a gang of friends all dressed in the same attires? young boys without inner wear and they fly out their chest is terrible. There was no respect for the normal matriculation uniform we all know,” a level 400 student, Martins Ngulefac noted.