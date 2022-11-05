Bonjongo Chief warns against illegal sales of land, says defaulters have self to blame

By Shanta Sih

Land grabbing and illegal sales have made headlines in Fako division for the past 8 years. The Bonjongo village is not isolated from this practice. The traditional rule of the village, HRM Vegimer Efesus has said those caught in the illegal sales of land shall face justice.

“Buy land in Bojongo at your own risk. Lands are owned by indigenes of the village and not strangers,” he said.

The traditional ruler frowned at the rampant and illegal sales of land in his village, stating that only true sons and daughters of Bojongo have rights over lands.

He made this announcement on Friday, November 4, 2022, in the early hours during an intervention mission following cries from some villagers over a piece of land.

” I received a call from my people expressing so much bitterness about their lands taken away from them. He said in an interview.

The Senior Divisional Officer of Fako has also warned locals and traditional rulers from illegally selling lands for their self-interests.

It is expected that the new SDO, Chai-Bou, appointed in July 2022, will lay to rest the incessant issue of land grabbing and illegal sales. On July 23, 2022, he was installed into his functions and urged by South West governor, Bernard Okalia, to restore order in the land issue.