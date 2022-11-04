CDC worker killed days after release from amba captivity

Members of the Ambazonia People’s Liberation Council, have allegedly killed a CDC worker, Ebenezar Ndoh, CNA has investigated.

Ebenezar Ndoh was part of a group of Cameroon Development Corporation, CDC workers who were kidnapped on October 25, 2022, and set free two days later.

But they later went to his house on Thursday, November 3, dragged him out, and killed him under a Mango tree in Menja, I do not know what happened, maybe after his release he became flippant,” a source who has knowledge of the incident told CNA newsroom.

Earlier, the separatists had declared in a video obtained by CNA that they would not kill the hostages because they did not find them guilty after their investigations.

“The government wants to use you people so that we can kill. But we the Ambazonia fighters do not kill our own people, when we investigate and find you not guilty, we release you,” a fighter said in a video.