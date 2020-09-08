NAS Association Wades In To Support Mbo Hinterlands Landslide Victims

By Nadesh E.

Interior Minister visited Littoral, West and Far North regions but failed to show up in the southwest region, where inhabitants have been victims of flood and mudslide. Victims have said, it is gross discrimination.

The Nguti Area Synergies (NAS) has sent 3 envelopes to the 3 affected areas of the recent August 21, 2020 landslide which occurred in Lower Mbo, Mbetta and upper Nkongho, Kupe Muanenguba division, southwest region.

The relief funds that were handed to 3 representatives of the hit villages by Honorable Julius Fonge, Member of Parliament for Kupe Muanenguba are a token from the association to help those who have lost their homes, farmlands, loved ones and properties.

According to the initiator of NAS, Rev Tahka Nelson, “The gesture is part of the development of Nguti subdivision. NAS is coming in to show them its solidarity that we are one with them, that we are our brother’s keepers’’.

The 3 envelopes sent to the villages contained XAF 70, 000 each with the hope that victims will use the money to take care of their immediate needs.

During the ceremony in Douala, the MP handed the envelope for Lower Mbo to Chief Ashutah Thomas, that of Nkongho Mbeng to Etabong Joseph and that of Upper Nkongho to Esendege Cornelius.

The 3 emissaries have confirmed with their signatures and National Identification Card numbers the reception of the money and that they will deliver the funds to the persons involved.

According to Chief Thomas Ashuta of Etawang (Lower Mbo), the money will be divided among the victims in his village and he will use part to hire labour to remove the mud that has covered his farmland deposited by the landslide.

Esendege Cornelius receiving on behalf of the most affected village, Lebock in Upper Nkongho, told CAN that 5 quarters (Nshimbeng, Lebock Central, Ngiessang, Nsoke and Ebianke) were seriously affected. He expressed happiness over the funds as they will aid the victims with basic needs.

Etabong Joseph receiving for (Mbetta) Nkongho Mbeng says the funds the government sent didn’t reach everyone. So, those of NAS will be spread amongst them so that everyone can be aided.

A chat with Honorable Fonge Julius revealed the Cameroonian government sent some officials to visit the landslide-hit areas some weeks ago.

“The last time I was at Ngwatta, I was with the SDO for Kupe Muanenguba, DO for Nguti subdivision, Chiefs from the Mbo hinterlands and victims of the landslide from Upper Nkongho Mbo, Lebock and Nkongho Mbeng (Mbetta).”

To him, since the affected sites were inaccessible due to damages caused by the landslide, the convoy sent by the president ended at Ngwatta, under Santchou in Menoua Division.

What has been done so far to help victims?

In his response, the MP mentioned

The president of the Republic has sent spoilage packages go the victims People have been sent to visit the victims still living in hillsides to move to safe grounds until when something has been done to help the present situation. Honourable Julius said he and his team are reaching out to government to see what they can do to open blocked roads, gullies and valleys caused by the landslide. A census has been carried out to know the number of victims in terms of number, gender, and age. His team is soliciting attention from NGOs to send more aid to the victims.

The people in these affected areas need help. Many are homeless in the heart of the rainy season, farmlands have been destroyed which will cost hunger in the days ahead. Now is the time for the government and NGOs to come to their aid. You can reach the Coordinator of the Upper Nkongho Mbo Disaster Committee, Hon. Julius Fonge via 237 677 730 707.