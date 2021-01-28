MINDEF Lies About Students Summarily Executed By Military In Bamenda

The Communication Director at the ministry of defense, who lied about the Mautu massacre in the southwest region, has again released another episode of his lies from Yaounde.

Cyrille Atonfac has said that all four young boys killed in Meta Quarters in Bamenda on Saturday January 23, 2021, were separatist fighters who hid themselves in an abandoned building with heavy weapons to attack government forces.

But the corpses of Fon Blaise and three others were later retrieved from the site of incident with locals identifying them as young boys schooling in Government school Down Town.

MINDEF Release

Secondly, for the Police to have allowed their corpses to parade Bamenda, is an indication that they are aware they murdered the wrong people.

MINDEF has cooked lies from Yaounde to continue deceiving the international community.

On January 10, soldiers killed 9 civilians including a woman of 50 years and a child of six years. But the ministry of defense 24 hours later said those killed were separatist fighters. They even said the videos were manipulated.