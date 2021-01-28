Accident In Dschang: Customs To Hold Emergency Meeting

The name, Custom, was mentioned in several reports following the accident that occurred along the Dschang-Santchou stretch early Wednesday Wednesday January 27, 2021 killing at least 53 passengers. Preliminary findings suggest that the truck transporting illicit fuel was being guarded by a customs officer who later disappeared without being traced.

Faced with this, the Chief of Customs in the west region has convened a meeting on Thursday January 28, 2021 at 10am to find out who was responsible.

A letter summoning customs agents in the west region

The main discussion will center on the administrative situation of all agents and a report on which vehicle owners transported anything fuel that fateful Wednesday.

Such a report could possibly identify which customs agent guarded an illicit fuel transportation.