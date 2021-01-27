Menoua: More Than A Dozen Die In Road Accident

The West regional Governor, Awa Fonka Augustine has said that 53 persons died and more than two dozen others sustained third-degree burns after a tanker transporting about 200 litres of fuel, collided with a 70-Seater Bus around La Falaise cliff along the Dschang-Santchou stretch, West region early Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The collision caused flames to spark, igniting a dangerous fire that burned most of the deceased persons. The incident that occurred at about 5 AM involved a bus belonging to the Menoua Voyage travel agency, with head office in the West region.

On the cliff of La Falaise, remains of partially incinerated bodies could be elements of the army rescue unit struggled to keep the population at a distance from the site of incident. The survivors have been taken to the hospital in Dschang but some are under critical conditions.