Expectations High As Pope’s Envoy Visits Cameroon

His Eminence Pietro Cardonal Parolin visits Cameroon at the time when the armed conflict in the northwest and southwest regions is showing no sign of ending. The Vatican has been concerned about the conflict in Anglophone regions and sending the Secretary of State, a long time Diplomat Cardinal, is sign that Pope Francis has a special message for Paul Biya. But what can the Vatican do in the face of continuous violence in Anglophone Cameroon?

The Vatican Secretary of State, His Eminence Pietro Cardinal Parolin, has arrived in Cameroon where he was received by Prime Minister, Dion Ngute on Thursday January 28, 2021.

His program in Cameroon.

This Friday January 29, 2021, there will a mass at the Nunciature in Yaounde. He will later have a meeting with Bishops, President Paul Biya, visit to the Foyer de Esperance, meeting with Prime Minister where he will have official supper in the name of the Head of State by Prime Minister.

On Saturday January 30, there will be a mass at the Minor Basillica Mary Queen of Apostles with Bishops, lunch at Nunciature, departure for Bamenda by plane, meeting with clergy of the Bamenda Ecclesiastical Province.

Sunday January 31, there will be a holy mass in Bamenda and imposition of the Pallium on Mgr Andrew Fuanya Nkea, the new Archbishop, lunch in Bamenda, return to Yaounde by plane and supper at the residence of Mgr Jean Mbarga, Archbishop of Yaounde.

On February 1, he will take part in a mass service at the Carmelite Monastry in Etoudi, Lectio Magistralis at the Catholic University of Central Africa on the Diplomacy of the Holy See, lunch at Nunciature, #COVID19 test and supper at the Nunciature.

A mass will be held with some Religious people in Yaounde on Tuesday February 2, lunch and supper at the Nunciature.

On Wednesday February 3, 2021 he departs for Rome.

