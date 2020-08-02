Military Plane Crashes In Maroua Airport

A Military plane c130 belonging to the Cameroon Army has run out of the runway and crashed in a nearby bush at the Maroua Salak Airport, far north region, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, a security source has told CNA, adding that no one died in the accident.













The plane was reportedly leaving the runaway before it crashed incurring serious damages Sunday afternoon in the far north region.

The cause of deviation has not been established as it is not clear if it was the pilot, technical or a weather issue.