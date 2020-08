At least 18 people have died and 11 wounded in an attack carried out Saturday night, August 1, 2020, by Boko Haram Insurgents in Mayo Moskota, a border village between Cameroon and Nigeria, surrounded by Mokolo and Mora towns in the far north region, L’Oeil du Sahel has reported.

A source told CNA that the Insurgents attacked a centre hosting Internally Displaced Persons.