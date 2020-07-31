Front pageSociety

Matthias Is New UN Resident Coordinator In Cameroon

9 hours ago
267 Less than a minute

Matthias Naab, currently the UN Resident Coordinator for the Comoros will replace Allegra Baiocchi whose last day as #Cameroon UN Coordinator was on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Allegra writes, “Honor to have led @UN_Cameroon & Humanitarian orgs in support of hopes & aspirations of every Cameroonian 4 peace & prosperity. Big to colleagues & partners 4 all the support. Best of luck to my successor @mznaab. There is much yet to do.”

Matthias comes to a country where the UN’s involvement in humanitarian crisis rocking the Anglophone regions has always been taken with a “pinch of salt” by the government. |Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji has on many occasions accused humanitarian NGOs of working with Separatists.

Accusations described bt the NGOs as baseless.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Indomitable Lions’ Legendary Captain, Stephen Tataw Dies At 57

Indomitable Lions’ Legendary Captain, Stephen Tataw Dies At 57

9 hours ago
Photo of Woman Found Dead In Her Room

Woman Found Dead In Her Room

9 hours ago
Photo of CCREAD Trains Over 40 Youths On Organisational Sustainability In Buea

CCREAD Trains Over 40 Youths On Organisational Sustainability In Buea

2 days ago
Photo of Soldiers Arrest 32 Youths In Bamenda For Organising Clean-up Campaign On Ghost Town Day

Soldiers Arrest 32 Youths In Bamenda For Organising Clean-up Campaign On Ghost Town Day

3 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close