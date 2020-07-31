Matthias Is New UN Resident Coordinator In Cameroon

Matthias Naab, currently the UN Resident Coordinator for the Comoros will replace Allegra Baiocchi whose last day as #Cameroon UN Coordinator was on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Allegra writes, “Honor to have led @UN_Cameroon & Humanitarian orgs in support of hopes & aspirations of every Cameroonian 4 peace & prosperity. Big to colleagues & partners 4 all the support. Best of luck to my successor @mznaab. There is much yet to do.”

Matthias comes to a country where the UN’s involvement in humanitarian crisis rocking the Anglophone regions has always been taken with a “pinch of salt” by the government. |Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji has on many occasions accused humanitarian NGOs of working with Separatists.

Accusations described bt the NGOs as baseless.

