Woman Found Dead In Her Room

A woman by name, Blandine Ngo Ndje Hies Yondo, has allegedly died after she was beaten to death by an unknown on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

This happened at about 8:00 pm at a place called “Vallée Saint Thomas” in the Logbaba neighbourhood in Douala-Cameroon. Her lifeless body was discovered in her house by family members who are seeking Justice.

According to them, their sister was sound before her demise. Scars on Blandine’s body show she was beaten severely to death by a yet to be identified person.

Police have opened an investigation.