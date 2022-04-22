Man maimed after getting caught with another’s wife

A man in Yaounde has lost his sexual organ after he was caught having sexual relations with a married woman.

Reports say the lover (whose real names we could not obtain) was in the habit of sneaking in to the house whenever her husband (who happens to be in the army) was absent.

Unfortunately for both of them this april 21 2022 evening, the entire Tsinga neighborhood heard of the hitherto secret affair. The husband unexpectedly returned to the house only to find another man on his matrimonial bed. He then asked his wife to grab a knife and cut off her lover’s phallus or both of them would get shot.

Lover in hospital for treatment

The terrified wife scrambled to the kitchen for a knife and cut off the organ to the bewilderment of the lover who screamed in agony. He was rushed to the Tsinga polyclinic where he is currently receiving treatment. No information has filtered about the wife’s whereabouts or general state yet. The husband has not been arrested.