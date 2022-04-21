There is no scarcity of petroleum Products in Cameroon-Minister of Energy

Water and Energy Resources Minister, Gaston Elondou Essomba has reassured Cameroonians of adequate fuel supply at different filling stations across the national territory with no hike in price.

In a communique, the Minister says government has taken actions to ensure that there is no scarcity in fuel supply at different filling stations across the country. He adds that despite the scarcity and price hike of petroleum products experienced by most countries in the Golf of Guinea who rely on supply from Russia which is undergoing huge restrictive economic sanctions, President Paul Biya has taken necessary measures for availability of petroleum products allover Cameroon.

The Cameroon Petroleum Depot (SCDP) in Douala and SONARA in Limbe are mentioned in the release as stock houses of the product available in more than sufficient quantities. These petroleum companies have been urged to dialogue with CAMRAIL and marketers to accelerate the adequate supply of the petroleum products at different filling stations in Cameroon.

Minister Gaston Elondou Essomba concludes by assuring the population of government’s determination to continuously supply petroleum products at the current prices.