Littoral: Governor orders demolition of risk houses after a building collapse in Nyalla Priso

Several poorly constructed houses in Nyalla Priso in the Douala 3 municipality have been identified and marked for demolition in the coming days by the Douala City Council. An order was passed on to them by the chief executive offer of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua.

The governor accompanied by aides, frowned at the haphazard construction of houses in Nyalla Priso with little or no respect for construction norms.

The governor and his entourage were pulled there by the collapse of a building, housing many tenants.

This happened barely a month after the Mobile Guinness incident in the Douala 5 subdivision that killed 42 people and injured 29 others.

However, the incident at Nyalla Priso left no deaths or injuries.

“We noticed some cracks in the building and on Friday I brought some builders who asked me to demolish the wall supporting the rooms outside. Early Saturday, the building with the rooms collapsed. But I had already asked the tenants to evacuate”. The landlord said.

An inhabitant condemned the way the house was constructed saying “You cannot construct a house on ground that was dumped. It will collapse like what we just witnessed.”

After inspection, the governor and the city council mayor gave a period of 48 hours and 72 hours for others to evacuate for demolition.

Some observers and civil engineers have often blamed local administrative authorities for the frequent collapse of buildings, particularly in Douala advancing weak actions taken. They think the marked buildings will never be demolished once given some token.