Where I come from, we don’t get married to Bamileke – Martin Hongla

September 18, 2023
These words were written by an Indomitable Lions player, Martin Hongla.

He was answering a question on snapchat when a user asked him if he got married to a Bangante, ( from the West region) he replied , “Where I come from, we don’t get married to a Bamileke.”

Camerooninans now say he should be excluded from the natio team for saying such xenophobic words.

“He could have just said that his wife is Bassa, ( from the Littoral region) rather than going extreme to denigrate Bamileke as of there are mo women there,” a Facebook user said.

Before deleting the update on snapchat, Martin had argued with the user that he made no harm in what he said.

