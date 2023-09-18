Ndian: Gunmen kill four PAMOL workers

At least 4 persons have died after unidentified men attacked the Agro-industrial industry, PAMOL plantation PLC on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Gunmen are reported to have attacked the company’s estate in Lobe, Ekondo-titi Subdivision, Ndian Division of the South West Region.

Earlier last week, a circulated on social media where Ambazonia fighter, self-acclaimed General Focus, dished out warnings to PAMOL workers living in the estate. He ordered the workers to vacate the camp as he intended to use it as his base.

“The two women were shot because their husbands who are the workers were not at home,” a source told CNA, adding that, “they shot them because they did not respect lockdown”

In a release on Monday, September 18, 2023, the management of PAMOL said the victims were, Foin Ernest, a heavy-duty mechanic, and his son Foin Marcel, Tiah Rita and Sakwe Olga wives of a Lobe Mill worker and a retired Research employee respectively.

PAMOL management said the reason for the attack and killings remains unknown to them. They equally called on its entire workforce to remain resolute and steadfast during their difficult times while hoping that the forces of law and order take necessary measures to improve security within the Lobe Estate and its environs.