Learn Professional Baking and start a Business in weeks

In 2 weeks, participants should already know how to do a decent birthday/wedding cake.

Belle’s Cakes and Treats, a food and pastry company in Limbe will be organizing a one-month training on cake making in different towns in Cameroon.

This is to train participants, both male and female on how to make professional cakes. This is coming at a time when many have developed an interest in the pastry business but have not mastered the art professionally. At times, it’s either the cake is not tasty or the finishing is poor.

According to the CEO of Belle’s Cakes and Treats, Beloe OWONGHA MOTOMBY, the one month training will be done in 2 weeks so to give the trainer more time for follow-ups.

She adds XAF250,000 is the value of the training. The course is going to have 2 projects from start to finish; Butter Cream cake 2 tier white wedding cake.

“We won’t use dummies (supplements for freshly baked cakes), instead they will be provided with freshly baked cakes for the practical.” She said.

Moreover, the course will also cut across different buttercreams, fondant making, getting sharp edges and flower classes. According to Beloe, anybody who finishes this class should be able to make a decent birthday or wedding cake.

Aside from attending the practical event, participants will also have life coaching and mentorship from the trainer. “I will do follow-ups for persons who cannot catch up with what they learnt in 2weeks. i.e., they will be added to a WhatsApp group so that if they have a command they cannot deliver, they consult me for help.”

Key Takeaways

-70% of the materials will be provided by the trainer

-Brunch and lunch will be given to participants.

-Certificates will be issued at the end of the training

-Participants can pay their registration in installments.

-The sessions will be 90% interactive and practical as opposed to 10% theory.

-The event in Buea will begin in mid-February and will take place in different towns in Cameroon subsequently.

Those who have registered will be added to a WhatsApp group where all discussions about the training are taking place/ Moreover, the trainer will provide registered participants with a list of what they need for the training.

“I have dreams of bringing the Cameroon Food Industry to international standards and raising other passionate bakers to be not only professionals but masters of the art. I was honoured to be featured on the Nigerian-based Bakers TV Show. Beloe explains

About the Trainer

Beloe Motomby, CEO at Belle’s Cakes and Treats

Beloe OWONGHA MOTOMBY is the Chief Executive Officer of Belle’s Cakes and Treats, a Food and Pastry Business located in Limbe, South West Region of Cameroon. Beloe has satisfied over 300 clients with her beautiful and artistic works within her 3 years in baking and pastries. She has learnt the art both in Cameroon and other countries like Nigeria. She has also trained over 50 persons in the art who are presently doing well for themselves now and their businesses.

Beloe will be training more baking enthusiasts in beginning February 2021. Registration is currently going on. Call/WhatsApp 676 39 93 46 or 681 24 69 51.Belles Cakes and Treats is one of D&J Consulting’s clients, a business consultancy company in Buea Cameroon. With a combined force, the impact will be greater.

Interested persons should Contact 676399346/681246951 for reservations, or send an email to dandjconsulting5@gmail.com

Check out her works on Instagram