Illicit Drug Abuse And Trade: A Scan On How Drug Is Smuggled Into Colleges In Yaoundé

By Saron Obia

Globalization period have change the dynamics of human security, from cultural perspective to the emergence of traditional crimes. One of major challenges which Africa is confronted with, is drug consumption and smuggling in academic milieu. Some of the causes of the increasing involvement of youth in the sale and consumption of drugs is characterize by low self-esteem, the image portrayed by some musicians and the quarter which the school is located provide conducive environment for such deviant behavior. The consumption of illicit drugs such as Cannabis, glue and Amphetamines leads to mental health problems, juvenile delinquency, truancy in academic milieu and rape (Adeniyi, 2017).

Smuggling of drugs and consumption keeps flourish in some African countries is due to administrative challenges of some corrupt authorities, when their kid is arrested or prosecuted over drug related offences, they quickly negotiate for liberation. However, incarceration is another factor while an individual after being jailed or bailed become recidivist. This is because some are incarcerated with harden criminals who sniff illicit substance as a matter of survival, which may make the toddler endorse a new trend and discover new patterns of smuggling drugs while in jail.

With the focus on sociology of crimes, particularly on smuggling of drugs and consumption in the academic milieu, several researchers have examined the interest and concern of youths relating to deviant behaviour (Adeniyi, 2016; Maqbool, 2014; Okpa & Ukwayi, 2017). Though some scholars out pin on the relationship between unemployment and crime generally, there is a necessity to explore the relationship between culture and environmental impact. This paper is to expose the modus operandi of youths engage in illicit drug consumption, but particularly how drug is smuggled into the campus. The researcher engaged in field survey with some students (interview some students), to better understand and expose how illicit drug is smuggled into a school.



These pictures show how students smuggle drug, for sale and consumption in schools using their wallet. The content of the wallet is what is popularly known as cannabis (also known in local parlance as; Flow, Jem, Baga and 32 Spices).

Following a study of the World Bank from 2011, on solvent use and deviant behavior in Dhaka, interviews with 640 street-involved children revealed scaring statistics on the consumption of drugs as such; sample between the age group 15 and under, with 19 percent aged 12. Cigarettes (86 percent), glue (42 percent), and cannabis (36 percent). This appeals to other African countries for the necessity of a ‘Taskforce’ (state collaborating with non-governmental organizations to educate students on the danger of drug consumption and sale) to combat this global menace. Students engage in smuggling, sale and consumption of drugs, may adhere to street cultures or crime in order to pay for their drugs.

This paper does not subscribe to the notion of unemployment and drug trafficking, but link drug trafficking to cybercrime. In an interview with some suspected cybercriminals, who engage in the consumption and sale of drugs online view the business as an entrepreneurial skill. Though some scholars argue that, the inability of youths to acquire entrepreneurial skills is responsible for their engagement in trafficking of illicit substance (Agba and Ushie, 2014; and Egwu, 2014), the facts remain challenging with the emergence of white-collar crimes. Also, those engaged in drug trafficking are not usually denigrated or cases expose after court decision. For instance, the media coverage during El Chapo’s arrest can be considered a heroic movie. Some musicians in their videos show certain images which influence students attitude, about wealth disparity, unregulated economic activities with money earned through drug trafficking.

Furthermore, some Africans perceive drug traffickers as wealthy persons and students engage because it procures “fast and easy” money, which help in deviant behaviour; flashy materialism or “bling-bling” and sexual immorality, an emerging culture among some African youth. In university milieu, for example, student grow cannabis in a bowl where they rent, and when they want to smoke, they dry the leave and later consume it. Cybercriminals engage in drug trafficking (particularly students) perceive it as an entrepreneurial skill and a way out of marginalization. There is a necessity for schools to organize campaigns against drug trafficking with law enforcement officers, alongside legal minds and non-government organizations to explain legal sanctions and the danger related to health of those engage in this practice.



These pictures showcase how illicit drug is wrapped, before being consumed by students. The first photo expose what is use to fire-up their product. Students do not move around with a box of matches or lighter, because is concrete evidence if the individual is arrested. As such, they cut-off one side of a box of matches, cover it with a white sheet of paper, the way which they can use a stick of matches to light their ‘flow’ after been wrapped as seen in the picture above.

Conclusion

One of the major issues to be discussed with youths in Sub Saharan Africa is the security and health challenges relate to those engage in consumption of illicit drug; mental health issue, and medical facilities are severely lacking in Africa. Despite the existence of mental health units in hospitals, which administer home treatment options for drug users in some countries, is evident that drug consumption affects education and youth (lower school enrollment, attendance, and completion). The academic milieu is remains under the menace of illicit drug because of peer pressure and the quest for belonging.

In the effort to combat the sale and consumption of illicit drug in the academic milieu, international organizations, NGOs and national authorities should ensure that school administrators take appropriate measures if anyone is caught selling or consuming such in the campus. The criminal justice system should ensure that anyone apprehended should be properly sanctioned, everyone must respect the law, there no exception. It’s worth noting that international sanction can be inflicted, an example is the loss of foreign assistance by Guinea-Bissau due to drug trafficking (USAID, 2013). Student are leaders of tomorrow, let’s prone for hard work and peace, not deviant behavior in the academic milieu.

Reference

Adeniyi, K. E. (2016). Unemployment and drug trafficking among drug suspects in NDLEA custody, Cross River State Command, Nigeria. Unpublished M.Sc. Thesis submitted to the Department of Sociology, University of Calabar, Calabar.

Agba, A. O. & Ushie, E. M. (2014). Essential readings in social policy and programme. Calabar: University of Calabar Press

Egwu, I. L. (2014). Entrepreneurship development in Nigeria: A review. IOSR Journal of Business and Management, 16 (5) 1-7.

Mahmud, KZ Ahsan, M Claeson. Glue sniffing and other risky practices among street children in urban Bangladesh. Washington, DC: World Bank, 2011.

Maqbool, T. (2014). Drug trafficking: A non-traditional security threat to national security of Pakistan. Islamabad institute for strategic studies research and analysis. (ISSRA)

Okpa, J. T. & Ukwayi, J. K. (2017). Drug suspects perception of factors responsible for illicit drug trade in Cross River State, Nigeria. IOSR Journal of Humanities and Social Science (IOSR-JHSS), 22(5), 80-87

USAID (2013). THE DEVELOPMENT RESPONSE TO DRUG TRAFFICKING IN AFRICA: A PROGRAMMING GUIDE